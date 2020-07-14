Hunter Henry is staying with the Chargers this season after receiving the franchise tag, and he should be ready to go for Week 1, barring a surprise holdout. He's worth drafting as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues with a mid-round pick. Henry could emerge as a top five Fantasy tight end this season, and he should be drafted not long after the big four options at the position come off the board (Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Mark Andrews and Zach Ertz). Look for Henry once you start to see Evan Engram and Darren Waller drafted. Henry will have to adjust to working with a new quarterback, but he should do well with either Tyrod Taylor or Justin Herbert. And Henry has to prove he can stay healthy after missing four games in 2019 with a knee injury. But he scored at least 13 PPR points in his final 11 games, and he should have the chance for a big season in 2020. Henry is a breakout candidate to target in all leagues.