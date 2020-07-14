Once sleeper tight ends like Jonnu Smith and Blake Jarwin are off the board, Fantasy managers might consider Irv Smith with a late pick. The Vikings' second-year prospect ran more routes last year lined up as a receiver (191) compared to tight end (169), finishing with a solid 76.6% catch rate and five of 36 receptions good for 20-plus yards. He wasn't explosive otherwise and only scored twice, but if his playing time picks up there's no doubt his numbers will increase. Minnesota could easily have designs on using Smith as a mismatch against opposing defenses, and that's why he's worth speculating on after 140th overall.
2020 Outlook: Irv Smith
2020 fantasy player outlook for Irv Smith, TE, Minnesota Vikings
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.