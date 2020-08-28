The best case for Ito Smith is you're drafting him as the handcuff to Todd Gurley, but even in the event of a Gurley injury it seems likely Smith will still share with Brian Hill and Qadree Ollison. Injuries may have put him at the back of the line in 2019, but Smith entered last year as the team's top backup and seems like he has that role yet again. He's not worth more than a late-round pick, but he doesn't have as much upside as some backups.
2020 Outlook: Ito Smith
2020 fantasy player outlook for Ito Smith, RB, Atlanta Falcons
