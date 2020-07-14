J.D. McKissic figures to be a candidate for passing downs work with Washington if he makes the final roster. That's been a role he's had in previous seasons with the Lions and the Seahawks, though it doesn't equate to large Fantasy numbers. And in Washington, he has plenty of players to compete with in Derrius Guice, Adrian Peterson, Antonio Gibson, Bryce Love and Peyton Barber. McKissic won't get drafted in many leagues but could come into play as a bye-week replacement off waivers in PPR formats during the year if things go his way.
2020 Outlook: J.D. Mckissic
2020 fantasy player outlook for J.D. Mckissic, RB, Washington Redskins
