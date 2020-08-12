Based on what's happened this offseason, it's doubtful J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will have a prominent role with Philadelphia this year. He's not worth drafting in any leagues. The Eagles will likely have Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackon back, and Philadelphia also added three rookie receivers this offseason in Jalen Reagor, John Hightower and Quez Watkins. Greg Ward also remains on the roster for now, but he's the least of Arcega-Whiteside's troubles. Philadelphia's front office and coaching staff is high on Arcega-Whiteside, but he has plenty to prove after a dismal rookie campaign. And it's hard to expect significant improvement with all of these mouths to feed. At best, you could be adding Arcega-Whiteside off the waiver wire in deeper leagues this year.
2020 Outlook: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
2020 fantasy player outlook for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
