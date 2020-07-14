Ohio State stat machine J.K. Dobbins landed in the cradle of modern-day rushing greatness with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Dobbins was a force for the Buckeyes, rumbling for at least 1,300 total yards in each of his past three seasons but saved his best for last with a 2,250-total-yard, 23-touchdown standout campaign in 2019. Dobbins has breakaway speed, great lateral agility to make defenders miss and reliable hands, but he'll have to improve strength in his runs in order to be a dominator at the next level. Bank on Dobbins spending time behind Mark Ingram on the Ravens depth chart in 2020, but Ingram wasn't a full-time back last year anyway (Gus Edwards averaged 36% of the snaps). In seasonal leagues, Dobbins is worth taking a chance on by Round 8 whether you draft Ingram earlier or not. But his long-term value is exceptional - he's well worth a pick by 65th overall in Dynasty/keeper start-ups and is acceptable as soon as third overall in rookie-only drafts.