Second-year tight end Jace Sternberger figures to have a prominent role in the Packers offense in 2020, making him one of a handful of sneaky late-round tight end sleepers. Playing little in his rookie season, Sternberger went catchless, but that hasn't stopped excitement building for the Packers' third round pick, particularly with Jimmy Graham no longer on the roster. There hasn't been a consistent track record of tight ends flourishing with the Packers, but this is the first one they've had since Jermichael Finley who brings some athleticism and speed to the position. A savvy Fantasy manager will consider Sternberger with a late-round pick, but we'd rather have other sleepers like Jonnu Smith or Dallas Goedert.
2020 Outlook: Jace Sternberger
2020 fantasy player outlook for Jace Sternberger, TE, Green Bay Packers
