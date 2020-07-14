The Colts may have found their quarterback of the future in Jacob Eason, but he's not someone Fantasy players should have much interest in outside of deeper Dynasty formats. Eason was an early graduate who started one season at Washington, completing 64.2% of his passes for 3,132 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He may develop into a viable option down the line, but he'll be stuck behind Philip Rivers for now, and isn't exactly a can't-miss prospect, meaning it's fine if he goes undrafted in your Dynasty league, too.
2020 Outlook: Jacob Eason
2020 fantasy player outlook for Jacob Eason, QB, Indianapolis Colts
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.