The Bills drafted rookie quarterback Jake Fromm in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, and he is expected to compete with Matt Barkley to be the No. 2 quarterback in Buffalo this year behind Josh Allen. Most likely, Fromm will be No. 3 on the depth chart to open the season, but he could earn playing time if Allen misses time due to injury. Fromm isn't worth drafting in seasonal formats, but he is worth a late-round pick in deep rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues.
2020 Outlook: Jake Fromm
2020 fantasy player outlook for Jake Fromm, QB, Buffalo Bills
