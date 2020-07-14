Jakobi Meyers will likely be the No. 4 receiver for the Patriots this season, and he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. New England also has to deal with a new quarterback to replace Tom Brady, which further lowers Meyers' value if he can't develop a rapport with Cam Newton or Jarrett Stidham. Meyers will open the season behind Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu and N'Keal Harry, and Meyers will struggle for targets, along with potentially competing with Marqise Lee. Meyers could develop into a decent Fantasy option if his role grows during the season, but he should not be drafted in most re-draft leagues.
2020 Outlook: Jakobi Meyers
2020 fantasy player outlook for Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots
