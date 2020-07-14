Perhaps the 49ers receiver with the most potential is Jalen Hurd, a 6-foot-4 dynamo who scored twice on three catches last preseason ... and didn't play again. Hurd reportedly had a stress fracture in his back, but he's expected to be ready to land a piece of playing time in the Niners offense. He's an aggressive receiver who's tough to take down. If he makes waves this preseason, particularly while Deebo Samuel is sidelined, expect him to get some attention with a pick within the final three rounds. If he's somehow available in a Dynasty league, snap him up.
2020 Outlook: Jalen Hurd
2020 fantasy player outlook for Jalen Hurd, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.