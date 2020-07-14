The Eagles selected rookie receiver Jalen Reagor in the first round of the NFL Draft, and he could be a quality Fantasy option this year. He's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all seasonal leagues. A lot will depend on what happens with Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson, and both seem on track to play in Philadelphia this season, which caps the upside for Reagor. The Eagles also traded for Marquise Goodwin from San Francisco and drafted two other rookie receivers in John Hightower and Quez Watkins. Along with J.J. Arecega-Whiteside, we might not see Reagor have a big season unless Jeffery and Jackson miss time due to injury, which happened in 2019. In rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, Reagor is worth selecting toward the end of Round 1. He's behind CeeDee Lamb and Jerry Jeudy, and he's in the mix with Henry Ruggs and Justin Jefferson as the next guy off the board. Reagor could pop in 2021 once Jeffery and Jackson are gone from the Eagles.