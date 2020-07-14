Steelers running backs have been gold for Fantasy managers in the past, but James Conner is far from a sure thing. Last year's unavailability (six games missed) and inconsistency (seven games with under 15 PPR points/12 non-PPR points) cost him some standing in Fantasy. Conner has never played 16 games and hasn't quite been as good since suffering a leg injury late in 2018. Naturally, there's upside for Conner to be the best running back in The Burgh, but it will mean rushing and receiving efficiently and staying healthy while fending off competition. The coaches seem willing to give him another shot as the lead back, and that optimism will help push his Fantasy stock into late Round 3/early Round 4.
2020 Outlook: James Conner
2020 fantasy player outlook for James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
