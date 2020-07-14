The Jets drafted rookie quarterback James Morgan in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, and he's expected to compete with David Fales to be the No. 3 quarterback behind Sam Darnold and Joe Flacco this year. Morgan is not worth drafting in any leagues. At best, Morgan could be someone to add off the waiver wire if Darnold gets hurt, but only if he's someone ahead of Flacco and Fales on the depth chart.
2020 Outlook: James Morgan
2020 fantasy player outlook for James Morgan, QB, New York Jets
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.