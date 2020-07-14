James White should again be one of the better pass-catching running backs in the NFL, but he has a new quarterback this season, which lowers his Fantasy value. With Tom Brady gone from New England, White is now a No. 3 running back at best, even in PPR. We'll see who the new starter is for the Patriots between Cam Newton and Jarret Stidham, but Brady and White had amazing rapport, which helped White score at least 11 PPR points in 11 of 15 games last season and be a consistent threat in the passing game for years. His value is lower in non-PPR leagues since he has just four games with double digits in carries in his past four seasons, and he's never rushed for more than 425 yards in any year of his six-year career. In PPR leagues, White is worth drafting as early as Round 6. In non-PPR leagues, White shouldn't be drafted before Round 8.