If the Rams' run game stays on the skids and forces Jared Goff to keep chucking, he'll go down as one of Fantasy's best values. Goff led the NFL with 626 pass attempts in 2019 but was 24 Fantasy points shy of a top-12 finish, mainly because of four really bad games against really talented defenses (49ers, Bears, Steelers, Ravens). He cleaned up his act by the end of the year, averaging 43.2 attempts and 328.6 yards per game with multiple touchdowns in each. No team wants to pass that much, but the Rams might not have a choice. Goff won't be a popular Fantasy passer, but the potential is there for him to grind his way to solid numbers in the Rams' creative offense. If you find yourself without a quarterback late on Draft Day, Goff is a name to keep in mind, well ahead of riskier picks like Ryan Tannehill, Philip Rivers and Baker Mayfield.