Jarrett Stidham could be the surprise starter for the Patriots this year after Tom Brady left New England for Tampa Bay as a free agent, but he has to prove he's better than newcomer Cam Newton. Most likely, Stidham will be No. 2 on the depth chart behind Newton. Stidham, if he did start, still has plenty to show us as a quarterback in the NFL after limited action in 2019, and the weapons for the Patriots in the passing game beyond Julian Edelman aren't great. But if Stidham starts off the season playing well, he could be someone to add off the waiver wire in deeper leagues if he's starting over Newton. Most likely, Stidham will go undrafted in most leagues this year.