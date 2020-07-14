Injuries have robbed Jerick McKinnon of his past two seasons. The 49ers appear willing to give him a chance to contribute in 2020, but there's no certainty that he can play for extended periods of time. Furthermore, we have no idea if he can be as explosive as he was back in 2015, which is the last time he averaged more than 3.8 yards per carry. McKinnon might contribute to the 49ers on passing downs -- a 50-catch season could be possible if he could just stay healthy -- but it's unlikely he'll produce big numbers for your Fantasy squad. Only take him in the deepest of leagues.
2020 Outlook: Jerick Mckinnon
2020 fantasy player outlook for Jerick Mckinnon, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.