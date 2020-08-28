The Broncos selected rookie receiver Jerry Jeudy in the first round of the NFL Draft, and he's expected to be the likely No. 2 option in the passing game. He's worth drafting with a mid-to-late-round pick in seasonal leagues and a first-round pick in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty formats. In Denver, Jeudy could compete with Courtland Sutton to be the No. 1 receiver eventually. While Sutton likely has more upside in 2020, Jeudy has the better pedigree and could become the best pass catcher for the Broncos right away. We'll see how he does with Drew Lock and how quickly Jeudy picks up the offense, but he's oozing with upside. It's between him and CeeDee Lamb to be the top rookie receiver off the board this year.