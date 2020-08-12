The Jets defense is looking like one of the saddest units in Fantasy. Not only did they not add any impact players in the draft, they also traded Jamal Adams to Seattle, watched linebacker C.J. Mosley opt out from the 2020 season and started camp with Avery Williamson on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Yikes. Further hurting the cause is a schedule that features the Bills, 49ers and Colts offenses to begin the year. Honestly, they could play Tufts, Hofstra and Fordham to start the year and they'd still be a dicey squad to trust in Fantasy. This underwhelming unit shouldn't be in your Fantasy plans.
2020 Outlook: Jets
2020 fantasy player outlook for Jets, DST, New York Jets
