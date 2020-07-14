After posting his worst numbers since 2010, Jimmy Graham signed a two-year, $16 million deal, making him one of the highest paid tight ends in 2020. Hey, good for him. But after waiting for Graham to resurface as a quality Fantasy option for a few years with the Packers, it's unlikely to be good for us. Graham has had nine games with 10-plus PPR points over the past two seasons, and that's with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback. He'll now get fed targets from Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles in a clumsy Bears offense. This doesn't feel like it will end well, but it is worth noting that three of the Bears' first four opponents did not fare well against tight ends in 2019. Maybe that puts Graham into the streamer category, but ultimately expect him to go undrafted, which means you might use him in a lineup spot as a one-week waiver-wire replacement.