Joe Flacco signed with the Jets this offseason, and he's expected to be the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart behind Sam Darnold. He is not worth drafting in any Fantasy leagues. Flacco, 35, was cut by the Broncos this offseason, and he struggled in 2019 in Denver before ending on injured reserve with a neck injury after eight starts. He's never been a great Fantasy quarterback, and it's doubtful that would change in 2020, even if Darnold got hurt.
2020 Outlook: Joe Flacco
2020 fantasy player outlook for Joe Flacco, QB, Denver Broncos
