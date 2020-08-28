Bengals running back Joe Mixon is the perfect second-round pick to take if you're hoping for a first-round upside. Once the coaching staff began using Mixon's patience and lateral agility more effectively late lase season, his numbers took off. He averaged 15.3 non-PPR and 17.4 PPR points per game over his final eight matchups with very good consistency. Had he averaged those totals all season, Mixon would have finished as the fifth-best running back in non-PPR and seventh-best in PPR. Mixon and the Bengals have a difficult schedule ahead including dates with the NFC North and of course battles against the Ravens and Steelers (he's found the end zone once against each in his career). However, the running back's consecutive seasons with at least 280 touches, 1,400 total yards and eight total touchdowns highlights a healthy floor, and a Bengals offense expected to improve quite a bit with Joe Burrow at quarterback provides room for a higher ceiling. It wouldn't be wrong to take Mixon in Round 1, but it would feel so right to nab him in Round 2, especially if it's after 15th overall.