The Chargers selected receiver Joe Reed in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, and he seems set for a hybrid WR/RB role as a rookie. That doesn't make him worth drafting in seasonal Fantasy leagues, and he's only a late-round pick in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty formats. However, if he does carve out a role, there's enough playmaking chops here to at least be worth a look on waivers down the line.
2020 Outlook: Joe Reed
2020 fantasy player outlook for Joe Reed, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.