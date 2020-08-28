Jonathan Taylor was one of the Colts' second-round picks and should be the second overall pick in your Dynasty rookie draft, but he also may be a third-round pick in most re-draft leagues as well. Taylor was one of the most productive backs in NCAA history, running for 6,174 yards and 50 touchdowns in three seasons at Wisconsin, and now he's running behind one of the best lines in football with a quarterback who loves to look his running backs' way on passing downs. The catch, of course, is that Taylor is stuck in a three-way timeshare to start the season. Taylor had some fumble issues in college and wasn't used much as a pass-catcher, so he'll have to prove he's worth a significant role, but he enters the season as a flex starting option, and he has legitimate top-six upside as a running back if the Colts switch to him as their lead back relatively early