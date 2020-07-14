If you're planning on drafting two tight ends, Jonnu Smith is exactly the type of player you should be targeting in the double-digit rounds. Smith gets a bigger opportunity with Delanie Walker gone. The former FIU Panther has shown upside in the past and averaged 8.2 yards per target with a 7.7% touchdown rate in his career. He should be in line for 75-80 targets if he can stay healthy, which would make him a borderline No. 1 tight end with upside.
2020 Outlook: Jonnu Smith
2020 fantasy player outlook for Jonnu Smith, TE, Tennessee Titans
