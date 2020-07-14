Jordan Howard ended up in a good spot this season by signing with the Dolphins as a free agent. He is worth drafting with a mid-round pick in all leagues as a No. 3 Fantasy running back. Howard is expected to share carries with another newcomer to the Dolphins in Matt Breida, but it should be a relatively even split to start the season. Howard will likely play on early downs, while Breida could be a change-of-pace option. Howard spent 2019 with the Eagles, where he was the starting running back for the first eight games of the season before suffering a shoulder injury, which knocked him out for seven games. In those first eight games, he had four with at least 12 PPR points, so he could be a surprise Fantasy option this year in all leagues. Breida will give him plenty of competition, but Howard could be a low-end starter if he gets a decent workload.