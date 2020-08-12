Jordan Reed signed with the 49ers at the start of training camp, and will look to earn a role behind - or perhaps beside - George Kittle. Reed will turn 30 in July and missed the 2019 campaign after dealing with his seventh documented concussion. His Fantasy value is limited playing alongside Kittle, but he could be worth rostering in the event of an injury
2020 Outlook: Jordan Reed
2020 fantasy player outlook for Jordan Reed, TE, San Francisco 49ers
