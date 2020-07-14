Josh Adams will compete to be a reserve running back for the Jets this season behind Le'Veon Bell, Frank Gore and Lamical Perine, but Adams has minimal Fantasy value in that role. Adams had just eight carries and no catches in 2019, and it's doubtful he'll have an increased role in 2020. The Jets have Adams, Trenton Cannon and Kenneth Dixon likely competing for one spot. Whoever makes the final roster, however, isn't worth drafting in any leagues.
2020 Outlook: Josh Adams
2020 fantasy player outlook for Josh Adams, RB, New York Jets
