Josh Allen has the chance to be a breakout Fantasy option this season with the addition of Stefon Diggs, and he should be drafted as a top-10 quarterback in all leagues with a mid-round pick. Allen was already the No. 7 quarterback in 2019, but adding Diggs to Buffalo's receiving corps has the chance to make him better. His ability as a rusher is a huge asset - he was third among quarterbacks in rushing yards last season behind Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray - and he continues to improve as a passer although he has plenty of flaws. Allen completed just 58.8 % of his passes last season, and he has yet to pass for 270 yards in a game over two years. But adding Diggs and running back Zack Moss to John Brown, Cole Beasley and Devin Singletary is exciting, and it should help Allen improve as a Fantasy quarterback.