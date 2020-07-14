Josh Jacobs has the chance to be a breakout candidate in his second season, and he's worth drafting toward the end of Round 1 or beginning of Round 2 in all leagues. Jacobs had a solid rookie campaign in 2019 when he averaged 14.1 PPR points per game and scored at least 16 PPR points in five outings. He missed three games with a shoulder injury, but he should be fine for the start of the year. And there's even the chance his role in the passing game could expand with DeAndre Washington gone, although Jalen Richard and rookie Lynn Bowden Jr. remain a roadblock for that. Jacobs is the focal point of the Raiders' offense, and he should be a standout Fantasy running back this year. His value is higher in non-PPR leagues than PPR, but Jacobs should be selected in the top 20 overall picks in all formats.