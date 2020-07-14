It's a new world for Julian Edelman this season with Tom Brady gone, and Edelman's Fantasy value is on the decline. He's 34, and adjusting to a new quarterback isn't ideal, especially since Edelman and Brady had such strong rapport. In PPR, Edelman is still worth drafting in Round 6 as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver. Hopefully, Cam Newton or Jarrett Stidham will still look for Edelman on a consistent basis since he's clearly the No. 1 option in the passing game, but in non-PPR leagues, Edelman is only worth drafting after Round 7. Keep in mind, that as good as Edelman has been, he's never scored more than seven touchdowns in a season, which was his high in 2015. He's also battled injuries in recent years, and it's hard to trust him without Brady on his side.