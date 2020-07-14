Justin Jackson could be headed for a big role this season, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues if he's No. 2 on the depth chart ahead of Joshua Kelley. With Melvin Gordon gone as a free agent to Denver, Jackson will compete with Kelley to be the No. 2 running back for the Chargers behind Austin Ekeler. Ekeler will take on a bigger role as well, but Jackson could help fill Gordon's void, which is about 200 total touches from 2019. We'll see if the Chargers go with Jackson or Kelley in that role, but if Jackson remains No. 2 on the depth chart he could be a low-end starter or flex in deeper leagues.
2020 Outlook: Justin Jackson
2020 fantasy player outlook for Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
