Fantasy managers will be attracted to Justin Jefferson's velcro hands and good size, putting him in the conversation of picks between 110th and 120th overall. The Vikings were attracted to Jefferson's entire skill set, including his ability to win jump balls and scamper away from defenders with his short-area quickness. It's likely that Jefferson will begin 2020 as a starting slot receiver for the Vikings opposite Adam Thielen, opening the door to help Fantasy managers as a quality bench receiver, especially in PPR. Jefferson will go closer to 90th overall in long-term formats like Dynasty drafts, and he's a lock to get picked between fifth and 12th overall in rookie-only drafts.
2020 Outlook: Justin Jefferson
2020 fantasy player outlook for Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
