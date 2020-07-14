Justin Watson is still a deep Dynasty stash, but not someone you should target in a standard redraft league. Watson will battle Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson for the No. 3 receiver role in the Tampa Bay offense. If he wins that job he may be just one injury away from a serious target opportunity. He saw that opportunity in 2019 and caught 14 of 24 targets for 146 yards in his final four games.
2020 Outlook: Justin Watson
2020 fantasy player outlook for Justin Watson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
