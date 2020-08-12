Kai Forbath is looking for a job after the Cowboys released him in early August. It was a likely transaction after Dallas signed Greg Zuerlein in March. Forbath finished 2019 with Dallas, and he converted each of his 10 field-goal attempts and each of his 10 PATs in three games. We'll see if he can land with a new team this year, but he should not be drafted in any Fantasy leagues.
2020 Outlook: Kai Forbath
2020 fantasy player outlook for Kai Forbath, K, Dallas Cowboys
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.