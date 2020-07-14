Kareem Hunt has the talent to be a terrific Fantasy running back, but playing behind Browns starter Nick Chubb dashes his chances of ascending to anything more than a No. 3 option. Last year he had nearly as many receptions as he did carries, averaging 10.0 touches per week but never having more than 10 carries in a game. If his role stays the same, his PPR upside shines bright, but any alteration by the new coaching staff could diminish his production. Of course, if Chubb were to miss playing time, Hunt would be at the brink of a huge workload. Ultimately expect him to be snagged around 70th overall in PPR drafts and maybe 10 spots later in non-PPR.
2020 Outlook: Kareem Hunt
2020 fantasy player outlook for Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.