Keke Coutee's disappointing 2019, and the fact the Texans brought in Randall Cobb in free agency and traded for Brandin Cooks, makes him nothing more than a stash in deep Dynasty leagues. Coutee has struggled to stay healthy enough to stay on the field, and even when he's played he hasn't been productive. In his very first career game he posted 109 receiving yards, but he's only topped 70 yards twice since then. Coutee will need an injury to Will Fuller, Kenny Stills or Randall Cobb to have a chance at Fantasy relevance in 2020.
2020 Outlook: Keke Coutee
2020 fantasy player outlook for Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Texans
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.