Kelvin Harmon could be the No. 3 receiver for Washington this year, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He is not worth drafting in most seasonal leagues. Washington's top two receivers will likely be Terry McLaurin and Steve Sims, but Washington also added rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden, along with Cody Latimer as a free agent. Harmon had minimal production as a rookie in 2019, but there is room to grow in this receiving corps. He could be worth a late-round pick in deeper leagues, but Harmon is someone to monitor early in the year as a potential waiver-wire add.
2020 Outlook: Kelvin Harmon
2020 fantasy player outlook for Kelvin Harmon, WR, Washington Redskins
