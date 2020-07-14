Kendrick Bourne has a shot to see some modest playing time in the 49ers offense this season, especially now that Deebo Samuel will start the season presumably on the shelf. It could be as much as around 50% of the snaps per week, depending on how the rest of the receiving corps shakes out. Even if he gets that kind of work, the targets needed to be helpful in Fantasy won't likely follow. He's not worthy of a pick on Draft Day, but maybe he'll deserve some low-end consideration off waivers during the bye weeks.