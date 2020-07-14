Remember when Kenneth Dixon was supposed to be a Fantasy star? We do, but it never worked out for Dixon, who is now competing to be a reserve back for the Jets. He is not worth drafting in any leagues. Dixon has appeared in six games in the past three seasons, and he didn't touch the ball on offense in 2019. He is likely competing with Trenton Cannon and Josh Adams for a final roster spot behind Le'Veon Bell, Frank Gore and Lamical Perine. We're still hopeful Dixon can matter for Fantasy managers, but there's no reason to draft him in any leagues.
2020 Outlook: Kenneth Dixon
2020 fantasy player outlook for Kenneth Dixon, RB, New York Jets
