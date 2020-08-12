Kenny Golladay began Lions training camp on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list, potentially hampering his ability to be ready for the start of the season. You should definitely look for the very latest news on him before drafting him, be it on CBS Sports or anywhere else. After leading the NFL with 11 receiving touchdowns and finishing seventh with 1,190 receiving yards on just 116 targets (25th-most in 2019), it's fair to daydream about what Kenny Golladay could do for an encore. He had at least 14 PPR points in six of eight games with Matthew Stafford, then found a way to a respectable finish with 14-plus PPR points in half of his remaining eight games with weaker quarterbacks. Golladay has proven to be a dangerous No. 1 receiver capable of winning in the red zone (six touchdowns inside the 20) and on deep throws (89% catch rate on catchable throws of 20-plus yards with five touchdowns). If the Lions run game and defense both improve, Golladay's chances at seeing considerably more targets drops. But if one or both of those areas lag, Golladay might see as many as 140 targets, and that could lead to career-highs - just in time for a new contract. So long as he's an active participant of the team, he's an easy top-30 pick who should be locked into lineups each week.