Even with DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona, Kenny Stills looks like the odd man out in Houston and should only be drafted in very deep leagues or Best Ball. Stills will compete with Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb for wide receiver targets. Once again in 2019, Stills was remarkably efficient, but didn't earn enough targets for it to matter often. He averaged 10.2 yards per target but only had three games with more than five targets. The only year Stills has ever seen more than 100 targets in a season was 2017. That year he was a borderline top-25 receiver mostly because he played all 16 games. Unforunately, with all the weapons in Houston that type of volume seems unlikely.