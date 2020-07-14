Kenyan Drake finally has the potential to deliver the kind of stats you'd expect from a top-20 pick. Drake averaged just over 100 total yards and one touchdown per game in eight games with Arizona in 2019, which sounds great but leaves out some details. In two of those eight games Drake had a whopping six touchdowns and an enormous 40.5% of his total yardage, averaging 80.7 total yards in his remaining six. But don't scoff at an 80.7 total-yard average - that comes out to nearly 1,300 yards over 16 games. And if that's the floor for Drake, who had more 15-carry games in his short time with the Redbirds than he did in his 3.5 years with the Dolphins, the upside is massive. Remember, Drake is a good dual-threat back who should see wider lanes playing alongside running quarterback Kyler Murray. Also remember that his 2019 stats came behind an underwhelming offensive line and that the current coaching staff hand-picked Drake over David Johnson. There's plenty to be excited about with Drake, but the best part is the Round 2 cost in all formats knowing he could perform like a Round 1 player.