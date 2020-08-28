Despite turning 23 years old before the start of the 2020 season, it's beginning to look like Kerryon Johnson will be a flop for Fantasy. After two straight seasons ended early by injuries and underwhelming production, the Lions spent a second-round pick on rookie D'Andre Swift, seemingly squashing any chance of Johnson becoming a heavy volume dynamo. Johnson will still have a role splitting work with Swift, but his upside is certainly capped, even if healthy. Johnson is a decent No. 3 or bench running back worthy of a pick after 90th overall on Draft Day.
2020 Outlook: Kerryon Johnson
2020 fantasy player outlook for Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions
