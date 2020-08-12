Ke'Shawn Vaughn figures to begin the year as a backup running back with the Buccaneers, particularly after the team added veteran LeSean McCoy after the start of training camp. That makes him late-round material in seasonal leagues and Dynasty start-ups, while remaining a Round 2 or 3 choice in rookie-only drafts. What's especially notable about McCoy's addition is the timing -- it happened days after Vaughn landed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. It could mean McCoy is there to potentially push Vaughn out of the competition for meaningful playing time. Vaughn's been on the COVID-19 list since late July -- if his stay extends into mid-August, it's sure to stunt his development and make him no better than a second-half-of-the-season contributor in the Bucs' zone scheme offense. That's not great for a guy who is widely considered to be a jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none.
2020 Outlook: Ke'Shawn Vaughn
2020 fantasy player outlook for Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
