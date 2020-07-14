Kirk Cousins won't win any popularity contests in Fantasy, but put some respect on his name. Last season was the first time in five years he didn't finish as a top 12 Fantasy quarterback, and he was on-pace to do so again (20.8 Fantasy points per game) through Week 13. That's all great, but losing Stefon Diggs from his receiving corps is going to sting. Diggs was good for 27% of Cousins' total passing yards and 27% of his passing touchdowns over the past two years. Those numbers may be inflated a tad since Adam Thielen didn't play in full in 2019, and Thielen is still in Minnesota, but Diggs definitely helped Cousins produce. Gary Kubiak is now calling the shots offensively and his track record is very good, plus the Vikings now have two tight ends who can make plays as well as slot-ready rookie Justin Jefferson. Minnesota's defense might also allow more points than we're used to, forcing Cousins to throw a little more. It's an interesting spot for Cousins, who still registers as one of the league's most accurate passers. Consider him a priority No. 2 quarterback in Superflex/2QB formats, worth a pick in Round 7 or 8 in those leagues. In leagues that start one passer, don't be surprised to see Cousins go undrafted.