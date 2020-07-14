Lamar Miller is not currently on an NFL roster and won't be draftable in a standard league until he is. Miller missed the entire 2019 season due to a torn ACL and hasn't had a 1,000-yard rushing season since 2016. There's not a starting job available for a back of his skill and age. Miller's best case scenario would be as a short-yardage back and handcuff to Devin Singletary which would make him a sleeper in the double-digit rounds.