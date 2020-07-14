The Jets drafted rookie running back Lamical Perine from Florida in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, and he will compete to be the No. 2 running back behind Le'Veon Bell this year. He is not worth drafting in most seasonal leagues, and he's only worth a late-round pick in rookie-only drafts for dynasty formats. Perine will compete with Frank Gore for the No. 2 role behind Bell. If Bell were to miss time due to injury, we could see Perine and Gore sharing work. Perine could become a waiver-wire addition during the season, and he's worth a fourth-round selection in rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues.
2020 Outlook: La'Mical Perine
2020 fantasy player outlook for La'Mical Perine, RB, New York Jets
