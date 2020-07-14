You can't teach an old dog new tricks, but you can draft an old receiver to help build Fantasy depth. Larry Fitzgerald, 37 years young when the season starts, will give it another go in the Cardinals' spread offense attack. This time, he's sure to draw single coverage with DeAndre Hopkins joining the Birds and commanding the most attention from opposing defenses. Fitzy continues to get older but his catch rate has steadily been north of 65% for much of his career, including a nice 69% rate last year from Kyler Murray. But that might be where the good news ends - with his speed evaporating as he gets older, we probably won't see many explosive plays from Fitzgerald. Plus Hopkins' arrival could make it hard on Fitzgerald to match the 75 grabs he had last season. But he's still a nice bench receiver who could score a handful of times, making him worth taking late on Draft Day to provide some receiver depth, especially in PPR.